Economy Minister Sobolev insists he knew nothing about "barrier" scheme at Energoatom

Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev insists he was not aware of the "barrier" scheme at Energoatom.

He stated this today during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission, Censor.NET reports.

This was highlighted on Telegram by Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"As for the fact that for a long time the contracts of the members of the Supervisory Board could not be approved, Oleksii Sobolev said that the Ministry of Energy and Minister Halushchenko were trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Zhelezniak added.

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