There are no suspicious transactions involving figures in "Mindichgate" scandal, - Pronin, head of State Financial Monitoring Service
There were no suspicious transactions involving individuals implicated in corruption schemes in the energy sector.
This was stated during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada by Philip Pronin, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, according to Censor.NET.
The head of the Temporary Investigation Commission, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, asked why the Financial Monitoring Service did not notice the back office's activities.
"They converted it into cryptocurrency and transferred it to foreign accounts. In particular, 6 million for Mindich's sister. According to my information, she has Canadian and Israeli passports. How did this transaction go through from Ukraine?" said the parliamentarian
What did Pronin say?
"No names. Overall, regarding the individuals involved in the case, there are no suspicious transactions," he said.
According to him, there are banking regulations, and banking institutions are monitored by the Financial Monitoring Service.
"I am telling you that no bank has reported a suspicious financial transaction. There were threshold transactions—somewhere, something small was purchased. But not on the scale that we see in the videos, as reported in the statements," Pronin added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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