There are no suspicious transactions involving figures in "Mindichgate" scandal, - Pronin, head of State Financial Monitoring Service

There were no suspicious transactions involving individuals implicated in corruption schemes in the energy sector.

This was stated during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada by Philip Pronin, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, according to Censor.NET.

The head of the Temporary Investigation Commission, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, asked why the Financial Monitoring Service did not notice the back office's activities.

"They converted it into cryptocurrency and transferred it to foreign accounts. In particular, 6 million for Mindich's sister. According to my information, she has Canadian and Israeli passports. How did this transaction go through from Ukraine?" said the parliamentarian

Read more: Economy Minister Sobolev insists he knew nothing about "barrier" scheme at Energoatom

What did Pronin say?

"No names. Overall, regarding the individuals involved in the case, there are no suspicious transactions," he said.

According to him, there are banking regulations, and banking institutions are monitored by the Financial Monitoring Service.

"I am telling you that no bank has reported a suspicious financial transaction. There were threshold transactions—somewhere, something small was purchased. But not on the scale that we see in the videos, as reported in the statements," Pronin added.

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