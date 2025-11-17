Umierov on business trip to US - CCD calls reports that NSDC secretary refused to return to Ukraine fake news
Over the past few days, claims have been circulating online that Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine. This information is not true.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Umierov on a planned business trip
As noted, the NSDC secretary is on a scheduled official trip.
"As of today, he is working in the United States, where he is holding a series of working consultations and meetings aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine.
Rustem Umierov remains in constant working contact with the state leadership, performs all assigned tasks, and continues to work on key issues of security, defense, and humanitarian policy," the statement said.
"We ask citizens and the media not to spread unverified reports that mislead the public and serve the interests of information operations against Ukraine. Official information is always published on verified communication channels," the CCD added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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