Umierov on business trip to US - CCD calls reports that NSDC secretary refused to return to Ukraine fake news

Over the past few days, claims have been circulating online that Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has allegedly left the country and refuses to return to Ukraine. This information is not true.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Umierov on a planned business trip

As noted, the NSDC secretary is on a scheduled official trip.

"As of today, he is working in the United States, where he is holding a series of working consultations and meetings aimed at strengthening international support for Ukraine.

Rustem Umierov remains in constant working contact with the state leadership, performs all assigned tasks, and continues to work on key issues of security, defense, and humanitarian policy," the statement said.

"We ask citizens and the media not to spread unverified reports that mislead the public and serve the interests of information operations against Ukraine. Official information is always published on verified communication channels," the CCD added.

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