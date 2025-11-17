Measures to clean up government from corruption are still insufficient, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that current measures to combat corruption in Ukrainian government agencies are insufficient.

He announced this during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on November 17, according to Censor.NET.

Measures to clean up corruption are insufficient

In particular, when asked by a journalist whether enough had been done to rid the Ukrainian government of corruption, Zelenskyy replied:

"No, it's not enough. We will continue to take appropriate action," said the head of state.

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