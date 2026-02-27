Ukraine has still not restored EU trust after attack on NABU and SAPO independence, European Commissioner Kos says

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has said that trust-related problems on the part of the European Union toward Ukraine over the attack on NABU and SAPO in the summer of 2025 still persist.

She said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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About pressure on NABU and SAPO

Recalling the events of July 2025, Kos said she could not understand "why Ukraine was doing this," since depriving NABU and SAPO of their independence would have meant closing the path to EU membership.

Asked whether it is possible to speak of a restoration of the EU’s trust in Ukraine after the repeal of the controversial laws, the European commissioner replied: "No, not at all. This will remain forever."

"Because laws can be adopted and repealed as many times as you like, but you cannot simply restore trust just like that... When trust is no longer complete, then whatever your partner does, you still place a small question mark: is he doing the right thing? What is the goal now?" Kos explained.

At the same time, she added that Ukrainian society is helping her to restore this trust.

Read more: Media war against NABU: top Telegram channels simultaneously attack anti-corruption activists

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.

Read more: Mindichgate: Energoatom contractors will avoid punishment for "kickbacks" if they report it to NABU themselves, Kryvonos says