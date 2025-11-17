"Mindichgate": Chernyshov chosen as preventive measure. PHOTOS

The High Anti-Corruption Court is choosing a preventive measure for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Before the start of the hearing, Chernyshov stated:

"Don't you know who Che Guevara is? I am Chernyshov. I believe that we need to examine the content and physical properties of those tapes. My lawyers have already submitted the relevant motions. So far, no one has received anything.

We will receive certain audio recordings that are gradually entering the media sphere. And then they will be analysed somehow.

From the motion for suspicion that I received, I see several other dialogues that say something completely different and contradict what we heard."

He also believes that the audio recordings should be examined by experts.

Read more: Full conversation between Mindich and Shefir about bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov







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