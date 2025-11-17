SAPO requests Chernyshov’s arrest with possibility of release on bail of UAH 55 million

The SAPO prosecutor asked the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to take former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, into custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Why this amount?

The SAPO argued that Chernyshov needed to be arrested because he could mess with the investigation, destroy evidence, influence witnesses, or leave the country.

They're asking for bail to be set at 55 million hryvnia, which is the amount detectives say he got illegally.

The NABU and SAPO claim that a total of $1.2 million and almost €100,000 in cash (over 55 million hryvnia) was transferred to Chernyshov by the organizers of the corruption scheme surrounding Energoatom, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

The transfer of funds took place directly in the office or in a medical clinic owned by Tsukerman.

Read more: "Mindichgate": Chernyshov served motion on imposition of measure of restraint in form of detention in custody

Mindichgate