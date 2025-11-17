SAPO requests Chernyshov’s arrest with possibility of release on bail of UAH 55 million
The SAPO prosecutor asked the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to take former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, into custody.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Why this amount?
The SAPO argued that Chernyshov needed to be arrested because he could mess with the investigation, destroy evidence, influence witnesses, or leave the country.
They're asking for bail to be set at 55 million hryvnia, which is the amount detectives say he got illegally.
The NABU and SAPO claim that a total of $1.2 million and almost €100,000 in cash (over 55 million hryvnia) was transferred to Chernyshov by the organizers of the corruption scheme surrounding Energoatom, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.
The transfer of funds took place directly in the office or in a medical clinic owned by Tsukerman.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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