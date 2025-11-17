Audit of Energoatom has already begun, and results will be ready in December, - Svyrydenko
The audit of NAEK Energoatom has already begun. The interim results of the audit should be ready in December.
This was announced by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.
The audit has begun
"We discussed the state financial control of state-owned enterprises in the energy sector with the head of the State Audit Service, Alla Basalayeva. The audit of NAEK Energoatom has already begun, and this is a top priority. The State Audit Service will check the activities of the enterprise's management apparatus and its 10 branches, including three nuclear power plants, for the period 2023-2025," the prime minister said.
Interim results will be available in December
The parties agreed that the interim results of the audit should be ready in December. The audit materials will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action.
Which other companies will be audited?
At the same time, preparations for audits at other enterprises began:
- Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine LLC,
- Centrenergo PJSC,
- Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC.
"The government expects regular monthly reports on the progress of all audits throughout the entire period. We will act promptly if violations are found. We must ensure complete transparency of state-owned enterprises," Svyrydenko emphasized.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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