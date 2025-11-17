Audit of Energoatom has already begun, and results will be ready in December, - Svyrydenko

The audit of NAEK Energoatom has already begun. The interim results of the audit should be ready in December.

This was announced by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

The audit has begun

"We discussed the state financial control of state-owned enterprises in the energy sector with the head of the State Audit Service, Alla Basalayeva. The audit of NAEK Energoatom has already begun, and this is a top priority. The State Audit Service will check the activities of the enterprise's management apparatus and its 10 branches, including three nuclear power plants, for the period 2023-2025," the prime minister said.

Interim results will be available in December

The parties agreed that the interim results of the audit should be ready in December. The audit materials will be sent to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies for appropriate action.

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Which other companies will be audited?

At the same time, preparations for audits at other enterprises began:

Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine LLC,

Centrenergo PJSC,

Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC.

"The government expects regular monthly reports on the progress of all audits throughout the entire period. We will act promptly if violations are found. We must ensure complete transparency of state-owned enterprises," Svyrydenko emphasized.

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