News about corruption in Ukraine is "bad sign" for donor countries – Dutch FM van Weel
For countries that provide Ukraine with significant financial support, reports of corruption are not a good sign.
This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda.
"We all know that corruption in Ukraine was a problem and still is a problem," van Weel said. He stressed that a positive point is that the relevant bodies "have launched this investigation and were not afraid to scrutinise people in power."
At the same time, the minister underscored Ukraine’s partners’ concerns: "Of course, it is not a good sign for those of us who support Ukraine on a large scale to see that corruption is taking a bite out of the money meant to support Ukraine."
He said a tough response from Ukraine’s president is expected. "I expect President Zelenskyy to take a very tough stance on this and to act," he added.
Van Weel added that the corruption scandals will not affect support for Ukraine for now: "This should not be the case... it is important that President Zelenskyy acts decisively now and shows us that we can be confident that corruption will be eradicated."
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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