News about corruption in Ukraine is "bad sign" for donor countries – Dutch FM van Weel

For countries that provide Ukraine with significant financial support, reports of corruption are not a good sign.

This was stated by Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda.

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"We all know that corruption in Ukraine was a problem and still is a problem," van Weel said. He stressed that a positive point is that the relevant bodies "have launched this investigation and were not afraid to scrutinise people in power."

At the same time, the minister underscored Ukraine’s partners’ concerns: "Of course, it is not a good sign for those of us who support Ukraine on a large scale to see that corruption is taking a bite out of the money meant to support Ukraine."

He said a tough response from Ukraine’s president is expected. "I expect President Zelenskyy to take a very tough stance on this and to act," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy should dismiss Yermak and start working with opposition - FT

Van Weel added that the corruption scandals will not affect support for Ukraine for now: "This should not be the case... it is important that President Zelenskyy acts decisively now and shows us that we can be confident that corruption will be eradicated."

Mindichgate

Read more: Corruption scandal poses biggest threat to Zelenskyy’s government since February 2022 - AP