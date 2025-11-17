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News Photo Chernyshov’s case Mindichgate
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HACC session: Chernyshov to be released on bail. PHOTO

The HACC judge announced that a statement had been received from Oleksandr Savchenko expressing his desire to vouch for Oleksii Chernyshov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Chernyshov at a HACC meeting

Savchenko is the director of the Scientific Research Institute of Construction Production. Savchenko is present in the courtroom.

The former deputy prime minister's lawyer also asked the court to grant temporary access to Chernyshov's phone, which is currently in the possession of a NABU detective, in order to make copies of the information.

See more: "Mindichgate": Chernyshov chosen as preventive measure. PHOTOS

Chernyshov at a HACC meeting

"And I ask to postpone the hearing until the phone has been examined," Chernyshov's lawyer added.

The prosecutor is against this.

Mindichgate

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Anti-corruption court (228) surety (7) Chernyshov Oleksii (88)
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