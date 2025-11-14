"Mindichgate": NABU did indeed install lawful wiretaps in apartment on Hrushevskoho Street, - Kryvonos
NABU did indeed install wiretaps in the apartment of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95, against whom sanctions were imposed.
This was stated on air by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We received certain operational information that there is a back office operating in a certain location on Sofiyska Square, and that the people involved in this back office are co-organisers of this criminal organisation, which is possibly involved in the legalisation of funds from various sectors of the economy, obtained from the budget, state-owned enterprises and various deals," he said.
Thus, a decision was made to launch an operational investigation called "Midas."
The recordings made public by the Bureau were made in many premises.
This group, Kryvonos noted, enjoyed a certain amount of support from law enforcement agencies.
Mindich's house
"We realised that this back office on Sofiyska Square was operating under the control, according to the preliminary investigative version, of one of the co-organisers who lived at 9 Hrushevsky Street (a. - Ed.)," said the director of NABU.
"A decision was made to establish control over this premises, as we understood that key decisions were being made there. This was because there were often conversations in the back office about the need to agree on something with this co-organiser. A reference to the person who lived on Hrushevsky Street: it had to be agreed with him, he called, gave some orders," he explained.
According to media reports, Tymur Mindich owned the apartment at 9A Hrushevsky Street.
Kryvonos emphasised that all NABU actions were carried out legally and on the basis of relevant court decisions.
The role of Magamedrasulov
Kryvonos said that after that, a lot of work was done with the participation of detectives, in particular Ruslan Magamedrasulov.
"Yes, he actually took part and played an important role directly at this stage of the operation," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andriy Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myronyuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Zuckerman.
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