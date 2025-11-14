"Mindichgate": NABU did indeed install lawful wiretaps in apartment on Hrushevskoho Street, - Kryvonos

NABU did indeed install wiretaps in the apartment of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95, against whom sanctions were imposed.

This was stated on air by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We received certain operational information that there is a back office operating in a certain location on Sofiyska Square, and that the people involved in this back office are co-organisers of this criminal organisation, which is possibly involved in the legalisation of funds from various sectors of the economy, obtained from the budget, state-owned enterprises and various deals," he said.

Thus, a decision was made to launch an operational investigation called "Midas."

The recordings made public by the Bureau were made in many premises.

This group, Kryvonos noted, enjoyed a certain amount of support from law enforcement agencies.

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Mindich's house

"We realised that this back office on Sofiyska Square was operating under the control, according to the preliminary investigative version, of one of the co-organisers who lived at 9 Hrushevsky Street (a. - Ed.)," said the director of NABU.

"A decision was made to establish control over this premises, as we understood that key decisions were being made there. This was because there were often conversations in the back office about the need to agree on something with this co-organiser. A reference to the person who lived on Hrushevsky Street: it had to be agreed with him, he called, gave some orders," he explained.

According to media reports, Tymur Mindich owned the apartment at 9A Hrushevsky Street.

Kryvonos emphasised that all NABU actions were carried out legally and on the basis of relevant court decisions.

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The role of Magamedrasulov

Kryvonos said that after that, a lot of work was done with the participation of detectives, in particular Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

"Yes, he actually took part and played an important role directly at this stage of the operation," he added.

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Mindichgate

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