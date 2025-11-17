In Chernyshov case, investigation established role of his wife

The wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, Svitlana, had the pseudonym "Professor" in a corruption scheme in the energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, this became known during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, writes RBC-Ukraine.

What is known

According to prosecutors, on May 9, 2025, Svitlana Chernyshova contacted businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman via WhatsApp. Investigators believe that the secure messenger was used deliberately to conceal the content of the conversations.

The parties agreed to meet at a private medical center owned by Tsukerman. At 2:06 p.m. that same day, the official's wife arrived at the medical facility and informed her interlocutor of this.

Prosecutors note that Chernyshov and Tsukerman used the pseudonym "Professor" instead of Svitlana's real name for the sake of secrecy.

After agreeing on the details, Tsukerman handed her $500,000 in his office—funds intended for Oleksii Chernyshov. At the NBU exchange rate, this amount is more than 20 million hryvnia.

It is also reported that in the Mindich case, it is not only Chernyshov's wife who is referred to as "professor." Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko also appears under this nickname—he is called "Professor" and "Sigismund."

We would like to remind you that we previously reported that the SAPO requested Chernyshov's arrest with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 55 million.

As for Chernyshov's wife, we also wrote that she is the godmother of the Zelenskyys', and she hid the documents for the construction of four estates in Kyiv at her workplace.

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