In Chernyshov case, investigation established role of his wife
The wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, Svitlana, had the pseudonym "Professor" in a corruption scheme in the energy sector.
According to Censor.NET, this became known during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, writes RBC-Ukraine.
What is known
According to prosecutors, on May 9, 2025, Svitlana Chernyshova contacted businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman via WhatsApp. Investigators believe that the secure messenger was used deliberately to conceal the content of the conversations.
The parties agreed to meet at a private medical center owned by Tsukerman. At 2:06 p.m. that same day, the official's wife arrived at the medical facility and informed her interlocutor of this.
Prosecutors note that Chernyshov and Tsukerman used the pseudonym "Professor" instead of Svitlana's real name for the sake of secrecy.
After agreeing on the details, Tsukerman handed her $500,000 in his office—funds intended for Oleksii Chernyshov. At the NBU exchange rate, this amount is more than 20 million hryvnia.
It is also reported that in the Mindich case, it is not only Chernyshov's wife who is referred to as "professor." Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko also appears under this nickname—he is called "Professor" and "Sigismund."
We would like to remind you that we previously reported that the SAPO requested Chernyshov's arrest with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 55 million.
As for Chernyshov's wife, we also wrote that she is the godmother of the Zelenskyys', and she hid the documents for the construction of four estates in Kyiv at her workplace.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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