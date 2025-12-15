Selection of candidates for supervisory boards of key energy companies begins, - Svyrydenko
The next stage of the reboot of energy companies in Ukraine is beginning.
This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.
Selection for supervisory boards
According to the government's plan, on Monday, the selection of candidates for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy companies will begin: LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Networks", "Market Operator" JSC, "Centrenergo" PJSC, Energy Company of Ukraine, "Energoatom" NNEGC, "Ukrenergo" JSC, and "Ukrhydroenergo" JSC.
According to Svyrydenko, all details of the selection process will be published by the Ministry of Economy.
When will the supervisory boards be formed?
As noted, the formation of the new composition of the supervisory boards is expected in January.
In addition, on Friday, a competition was launched for four independent members of the supervisory board of "Naftogaz" NJSC.
"We invite honest and professional candidates to apply. Our main goal is to ensure transparency, efficiency and control in the management of companies in the energy sector," Svyrydenko concluded.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
- 1 December
The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, in the form of detention.
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