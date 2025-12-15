Selection of candidates for supervisory boards of key energy companies begins, - Svyrydenko

The next stage of the reboot of energy companies in Ukraine is beginning.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Selection for supervisory boards

According to the government's plan, on Monday, the selection of candidates for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy companies will begin: LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Networks", "Market Operator" JSC, "Centrenergo" PJSC, Energy Company of Ukraine, "Energoatom" NNEGC, "Ukrenergo" JSC, and "Ukrhydroenergo" JSC.

According to Svyrydenko, all details of the selection process will be published by the Ministry of Economy.

When will the supervisory boards be formed?

As noted, the formation of the new composition of the supervisory boards is expected in January.

In addition, on Friday, a competition was launched for four independent members of the supervisory board of "Naftogaz" NJSC.

"We invite honest and professional candidates to apply. Our main goal is to ensure transparency, efficiency and control in the management of companies in the energy sector," Svyrydenko concluded.

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