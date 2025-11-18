"Mindichgate": High Anti-Corruption Court to resume hearing on pre-trial measure for Chernyshov on 18 November

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will continue the hearing on the pre-trial measure for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, on 18 November.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The hearing on the pre-trial measure has been postponed to 18 November.

Investigating judge Viktor Nohachevskyi announced that on 18 November at 4:00 p.m., the HACC will resume the hearing on selecting a pre-trial measure for Chernyshov.

During the hearing, the SAPO prosecutor asked the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to place former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, in custody.

The NABU and SAPO claim that a total of $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 in cash (over 55 million hryvnia) was transferred to Chernyshov by the organisers of the corruption scheme surrounding Energoatom, Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

The transfer of funds took place either directly in an office or in a medical clinic owned by Tsukerman

See more: HACC session: Chernyshov to be released on bail. PHOTO

Mindichgate

Read more: In Chernyshov case, investigation established role of his wife