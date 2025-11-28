Brussels demands Ukraine punish corrupt officials as condition for EU membership – Politico

Ukraine must hold corrupt politicians and businesspeople accountable if it wants to become part of the European Union.

EU Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath said this in an interview with Politico, reports Censor.NET.

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New condition for EU accession

McGrath stressed that governments of EU member states will not support Ukraine in its bid to join the bloc unless it can prove it has put in place an effective system to tackle crime at the highest levels of power.

The European Commissioner acknowledged that the reform process in Ukraine is a long road. In his view, Kyiv is making "maximum efforts" to fight corruption.

"Every candidate country must have a robust system to deal with potential cases of high-level corruption. There has to be a reliable system for investigation and, ultimately, for prosecution and conviction, as well as a demonstrated track record of effectiveness in this area. That is what we require of all our member states and, of course, of those who wish to join the European Union," McGrath added.

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The European Commissioner also said that "the same standards apply to all candidate countries," adding that "the rule of law and justice reforms lie at the core of the accession process."

"We have a very open and honest relationship with the Ukrainian authorities regarding what the requirements are," he added.

He also noted that if rule-of-law standards are not met, there will be no support from EU member states on the issue of Ukraine’s accession.

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Mindichgate

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